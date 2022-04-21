Union Power Minister RK Singh retaliated on Thursday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the country only has eight days' worth of coal reserves.

"Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that there is a coal crisis. He doesn't have any information. We have a reserve stock of 2.23 crore tonnes of coal," news agency ANI quoted RK Singh as saying.

Bihar | Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that there is a coal crisis. He doesn't have any information. We have a reserve stock of 2.23 crore tonnes of coal: Union Power Minister RK Singh in Arrah pic.twitter.com/nVvJ11kwA1 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the government only has eight days' worth of coal stockpiles. The Congress leader said that India had only eight days' worth of coal supplies - a remark that harkens back to October of last year, when a coal shortage caused a massive electrical supply constraint across Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi comments on SC’s temporary halt to demolition drive in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also mentioned 'bulldozers', a dig at the BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for using heavy machinery to demolish the homes of riot suspects. His remarks came just hours before the Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt to the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood.

8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks.



Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses.



Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants! pic.twitter.com/CiqP9SlHMx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2022

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi said, "8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi Ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!"

The Congress leader shared an infographic with two news headlines: one from June 2020 that read, "Coal sector taken out of decades of lockdown: PM announces 'big step,' and another from Tuesday reads, "India stares at power outage as coal stocks at power plants hit a low."

Union Minister Amit Shah met Power Minister RK Singh

Rahul Gandhi's post came just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the country's current coal and power crisis. The conference took place after numerous states warned of a potential power deficit due to a lack of coal supplies to power facilities.

There are reports of domestic thermal power plant coal inventories being depleted in 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, which are experiencing power outages ranging from 3 to 8.7%.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI