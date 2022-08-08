Power Minister Calls Electricity Amendment Bill 'pro-people'; 'No Change In Subsidy Plans'

Amid protests by the Opposition, the Central government on Monday introduced the electricity amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Union Power Minister RK Singh said that the bill is pro-people and will be helpful for the growth of our economy. He further informed that there is no change in subsidy provisions and the states can give any amount of subsidy.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties claimed that the bill would allow several companies to distribute power in any area, which would favour the private sector. They also protested against the bill, saying that it was against the interest of farmers.

Responding to the Opposition, the Power Minister said the bill would be sent and will be discussed in detail by the parliamentary standing committee before approval. There was no provision in the bill that would affect the subsidies given to farmers.

Electricity ( Amendment ) Bill, 2022 is pro-people and for the growth of our economy. There is no change in subsidy provisions. The state can give any amount of subsidy, even free power to any category of consumers.



"The Opposition didn't read the bill. No provisions related to farmers in the bill, they'll continue to get subsidies as they're getting. The state government can increase the subsidies. No provisions are there in the bill that would reduce the subsidies," Power Minister RK Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

The bill came at a time when the power sector has been reeling under pressure due to the arising gaps because of the rising temperatures between the demand and supply.

Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is aimed at allowing the privatisation of electricity. If the bill gets passed in both the Houses of Parliament, customers will have an option to choose an electricity supplier just like how they choose their operators for telephone, mobile and internet services.

The bill seeks to amend section 42 of the Electricity Act to facilitate non-discriminatory open access to the distribution network of a distribution licensee. The bill will also enable the management of power purchase and cross-subsidy in case of multiple distribution licensees in the same area of supply. The bill will also convert rate of punishment from imprisonment or with fine to fine.

It also aims to enable regulators to fix a minimum tariff ceiling to discourage unhealthy pricing among distributors and a maximum ceiling to ensure the protection of consumers.