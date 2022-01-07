'Power Misused': Ex-J&K Dy CM Lauds Centre's Move To Revoke Elite SSG Cover For Former CMs

While the Centre has withdrawn the SSG security protection for the four former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta came out in support of the Centre's decision saying that it was the right thing to do and the decision has been taken correctly.

Further hitting out at the former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gupta said that they have misused their position and power which was a very wrong thing to do. "Meanwhile, their Z Plus Security will remain, so there is no need to do politics over this", he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP-led central government in a major move withdrew the Special Security Group (SSG) protection allotted to the four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the government's decision, the elite protection group which was set up in 2000 on the lines of the Special Protection Group will now cater only to the security of the serving CMs and their family members.

Notably, in March 2020, the Centre has amended the Special Security Group by emitting a clause that provided former J&K CMs and their families security and now has taken the major decision.

Opposition speaking against Centre's decision on withdrawing SSG protection

While several BJP leaders have come forward in support of the Centre's decision, the opposition Congress continues to criticize the move calling it "politically motivated". Also, the former Chief Ministers have also attacked the Union government over its decision concerning their security at a time when political leaders have become e easy target in the valley.

Image: AP/PTI