Watch: Pradeep Bhandari Analyses Amit Shah's First Virtual Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Jan ki Baat Founder and psephologist Pradeep Bhandari analysed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's first virtual rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. According to him, BJP attempted to address any misgivings regarding the handling of the migrant workers' crisis as Bihar is home to a large number of migrant labourers. He added that this direct engagement with 72,000 booths in Bihar gave BJP the edge in any political fight.

Pradeep Bhandari remarked, "At this moment, the country is battling a fight against COVID-19 where the government has done substantially well in my individual opinion. But there has been divided opinion on how the state government and the Centre has responded to the migrant workers' crisis. BJP feels that this can have negative political implications as Bihar is the home ground of a large section of the migrant workers."

He added, "BJP is a cadre-based party. It has 72,000 booths across Bihar and BJP directly engages with its cadre on 72,000 booths. And these small steps are the ones that give BJP an edge in any political fight. So, it is extremely difficult for any other outfit to take on the BJP."

'There were two attacks on Tejashwi Yadav'

Bhandari highlighted that BJP's rally away from the campaign comprised of detailing policy achievements along with political messaging. He noted that Shah not only attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav twice but also declared that the NDA would win a 2/3rd majority in the Assembly polls under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The Jan Ki Baat founder also mentioned that Shah had conveyed a message that the government is well-intentioned.

"BJP in this virtual rally has just not done political communication. If you look at any rally done by BJP away from the campaign, it talks about the public policy which the government is taking along with the political messaging. In this also, there were two attacks on Tejashwi Yadav. The second political message was reassuring that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate. The culmination of his speech was that it is under Nitish Kumar that the BJP will get 2/3rd majority," the psephologist said.

He elaborated, "If you look at the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah, one thing that was very important was the Home Minister acknowledging that there are certain issues. It was not a message that we have done everything. The message was clear that the government is well-intentioned and it is trying to make things better."

'A digital rally will give an advantage to a cadre-based party'

Moreover, Bhandari listed the takeaways from the virtual rally. He cited how the Union Home Minister had indirectly alluded to BJP's policy of national security while describing the country's stance on China. Contending that a digital rally gave an advantage to a cadre-based party, he also talked about BJP's ability at continuous public engagement irrespective of the circumstances.

Bhandari stated, "Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how India has taken on China and India stands firm against China, which is the larger pillar of BJP's policy of being firm on national security. If you remember the 2019 elections, the Balakot airstrike was an important issue. The digital campaign cannot be a substitute for an on-ground campaign. But a digital rally will give an advantage to a cadre-based party. BJP is doing continuous public engagement irrespective of the circumstances."

