WATCH: Pradeep Bhandari's Take On Rahul's 'Surender Modi' Jibe Amid Tense LAC Faceoff

Amid simmering tensions between India and China post-Galwan clash, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi by calling him 'Surender Modi' [a misspelling of surrender] over the leader's response to the crisis.

Despite the government calling for a united front against China, Rahul Gandhi shared an opinionated piece in a well-known Japanese daily which alleged that for years PM Modi "bent over backwards to appease China" and asked if encroachment in Ladakh's Galwan Valley will be "enough to change India's approach towards China?"

Pradeep Bhandari, psephologist and founder of Jan Ki Baat, speaks on Gandhi's statement, that fueled yet another controversy amid tense LAC standoff.