Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya: A Tour Of The Interactive PM Museum With A Brand New Name

Constructed in 1964, The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), which was built in the memory of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru after his demise, is in the centre of a brewing political controversy. The library premises, situated at the Teen Murti Bhavan, which has served as the official residence of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, is now officially known as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society. The renaming took effect on Monday after the central government made the announcement of the change of name on X earlier. Following a special meeting of the NMML Society in mid-June, the decision to officiate the name change was made on August 14 by the PMML Vice-Chairperson and Executive Council, A Surya Prakash.

Major life events of Pandit Nehru have a place of pride in the gallery.

Interactive screens to selfie booths: What the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya offers

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, or the prime ministers’ museum, which was built to showcase the contribution, life and work of all the 14 previous Prime Ministers of India post independence, stands at the precincts of the existing museum. From the interactive screens that detail the history of India’s illustrious leaders to the immersive booths that offer the opportunity to take selfies with your favourite PM’s image, the new avatar of the recently added building at the earlier known memorial site attracts visitors with a range of offerings. In an attempt to make it engaging and modern, the new building offers new-age media technologies. At the entrance of the newly added complex, a huge screen displaying the name of every previous Prime Minister of India, with their terms served, welcomes visitors. Interactive multimedia movies and light and sound shows offer a peek into history. This one-of-a-kind museum is dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India. The memorial museum and the newly constructed museum are together known as the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.

Images of PMs of India with their terms served are on display.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Vice-Chairperson and Executive Council of PMML, A Surya Prakash, said, "We have kept the experience interactive. One can choose a Prime Minister they want and find out more about them. You can be a part of the human chain that is displayed on the screen inside. Such exciting new features attract people from all generations. I don't see anybody getting bored here, be it children or senior citizens. It's designed in a way that it will keep the visitors engaged. Both the old facade and the new building are designed to be inviting and interesting.”

The museum has interactive screens for visitors.

DIversification of the museum complex has only expanded its significance: A Surya Prakash

The renaming of the memorial has stirred a massive controversy, with the Opposition training guns on the Centre. The Congress alleged that the move aimed at removing the legacy of India's first Prime Minister. Reacting to the allegations, A Surya Prakash said, "A few years ago, the decision was taken to build a Prime Ministers’ museum here. Earlier we had only the Nehru museum here. The significance of the institution has only expanded after the democratisation and diversification of the complex. This new name is in concurrence with the new identity. There shouldn't be any objection to it. This is the first institution in the country which showcases the life and work of the country’s PMs. It was PM Modi's idea to showcase the work of all the PMs. The work of making his vision into reality started a few years ago." He added that the Nehru museum is also completely refurbished and all the major life events of Pandit Nehru have been given space in the gallery. “We are very happy that we have been able to do that, and those who comment that Pandit Nehru’s legacy has been removed need to come and visit the new version of the Nehru memorial themselves,” he stressed.

In a meeting of the NMML Society, which was presided by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the vice-president of the society, in mid-June, the Union ministry had announced to rename the museum. In a statement, the ministry had said that the NMML executive council in 2016 had approved the construction of the museum of all the PMs in Teen Murti Estate, and the project was thrown open for the public on April 21, 2022.