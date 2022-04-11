Pradhan slams 'attacks' targeting BJP municipality chairperson in Odisha's Dhenkanal

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed shock over what he said was "selective targeting" and continued attacks, including "hurling of bombs", on the residence of BJP municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra in Odisha's Dhenkanal.

Pradhan said the people of Dhenkanal and Odisha have always been peace-loving and law-abiding, and the recent trend of violence is a poor advertisement of the law and order situation and also on the democratic ethos of the state, Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

According to media reports, a bomb was allegedly hurled at the residence of Dhenkanal municipality chairperson of BJP Jayanti Patra at Similia Sahi on Saturday night.

"Deeply shocked and disturbed by the selective targeting and continued string of attacks, including hurling of bombs at the residence of Smt. Jayanti and Shri Ramchandra Patra in Dhenkanal," the Union minister said on Twitter.

The voice of BJP leaders will not be silenced with such acts of "terror and intimidation", he asserted.

Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said he has spoken with the Director General of Police of Odisha on the fearlessness of miscreants and the blatant disregard of rule of law.

"Such brazenness is a matter of grave concern not just for me but for every citizen of Odisha," he said.

"I am sure @homeodisha which is also headed by Hon'ble @CMO_Odisha will take stringent action to ensure that no miscreant roams free and also act earnestly towards prevention of crimes and maintenance of law and order," he said in another tweet. PTI ASK SMN

