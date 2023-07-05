Praful Patel Reveals How Ajit Pawar's Coup Happened, What Sharad Pawar Got Wrong

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel shared the inside story of Ajit Pawar's coup (to which he is also party) and the timeline of the developments. He also opened up on the switch from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the NDA government. The Rajya Sabha MP also cleared the air on the possibility of Sharad Pawar agreeing to their decision and joining the government, and speculation also over whether he'll be joining the Modi cabinet at the Centre.

Was your party in touch with BJP when Eknath Shinde had defected from Shiv Sena?

"Let me put it in perspective, we did not initiate any talks at the time when Eknath Shinde was in Guwahati. It was known that the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi will collapse naturally with the exit of Eknath Shinde. Therefore, all our MLAs at that time had an internal closed-door meeting and wanted to explore the possibility of having an alliance with the BJP at that time. It was exploratory within our own internal system. It wasn't discussed with anybody else. By the time Eknath Shinde came, the government was already formed and we had not taken any firm decisions on what to be done next," Praful Patel said.

When did it all begin? When did the line of communication open?

"Mr (Sharad) Pawar himself said that in 2019 he had a meeting with Mr Fadnavis in an exploratory way to see if we can have an alliance with BJP. That's what he said in response to Devendra Fadnavis. Nothing had been decided, again he (Sharad Pawar) said. In 2022, when the government of MVA was on collapse as I said there was an internal communication of our party that we should explore the possibility of having an alliance with BJP. This current development has led to the joining of Ajit Pawar in the government. Definitely, this conversation has been going on for a few weeks with Fadnavis in Mumbai."

Can you put a timeline for talks?

"I'm again putting it in perspective that within the party framework, there has been talk about our intent. That is why when this decision which Ajit Pawar has taken is with the consent of a vast majority of people - both elected and rank and file of the party. It is not that anything is done in a seditious way which is against the wishes of the party. The party as a whole in a way have taken the decision. We have not taken a decision as a splinter or as a group."

Was Supriya Sule aware that a large number of MLAs wanted an alliance with BJP and Shinde?

"I can speak for myself. I don't know about anyone else but it was not some close-door secret meeting. This was talked about by our MLAs and rank and file in the party, at least expressing views on whether we should be having an alliance with BJP or not. Unless and until you take a final decision, then only you can have a dialogue...The moment you decide to do it then only you go into a detailed conversation and that's what happened. Ultimately, I'm sure Ajit Pawar has been guided into taking a decision like this by a vast majority of members - elected and in organisational structure. The fact of the matter is such decisions have to be taken only when you know that your party is going to accept it, at least the majority of the party."

When did you decide to side with Ajit Pawar and come along with him?

"Within our party's senior hierarchy, we have been discussing it for some time. I am not talking for years but recent past we did express our views and largely the party is inclined towards this decision. We are not very happy with the MVA as an alliance. MVA was formed as a post-poll alliance. What could be the reservation against the BJP? That we don't have an ideological approach which is matching each other's views. That could be the only approach. The moment we have an alliance with Shiv Sena the ideological barriers, anyway, have come down. Shiv Sena, in fact, has been more rabid in its approach against NCP and has been vocal and against about the leadership of the NCP or the functioning of the NCP in the past. If we can work with the Shiv Sena, we could work with BJP that is not an issue...The larger picture is to be appreciated. PM Modi is a popular leader and is accepted by a large number of people... Twice over he has got a complete majority, is very popular in the country and is highly regarded outside the country. I'm sure the people of the country will look at stability and strong leadership."

When did you finally take a call to go with BJP?

"I'm telling you, in 2022, we were discussing internally the alliance. It is not that we are talking today. Yes, the final decision has been taken in the last week or so. I went to Patna, Mr Pawar was going there and he asked me to join him and I went there. I can tell you that it was an eye-opener in some ways with so many people sitting in the room with so many different views and maybe trying to find that one on one fight with BJP is going to be virtually impossible. Each party has its own views. Even on Delhi Ordinance, AAP was saying something, Congress was saying something else. On UCC, AAP has said yes and others are saying no."

"I have been in Parliament for more than three decades, and I have been a minister in the UPA government. The UPA experiment only did well because Congress had 150 seats in the first instance and 206 seats in the second instance. We have had 64 Left party MPs in the UPA One who were supporting the government without conditions. You have to have a nucleus of 150 -200 seats to build a coalition around it. In fact, I'm more convinced after coming from Patna that whatever is happening is not going to work. Anyways in some days (after coming from Patna), we were inclined (to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra) and cemented the whole thing."

Where does Sharad Pawar have a problem with the alliance? Some say it is an ideological difference.

"I don't know his mindset in terms of ideological differences. I don't want to get into that."

Does Sharad Pawar want this alliance?

"This question is best put to him. Even if I know the answer, I will not answer because Mr Pawar is my mentor and guru and will always be. I'll still go to him if I need any advice and help in future. My point here is very clear that we wanted an alliance and eventually a vast majority was also on this thought process and that happened."

Is NCP demanding a finance and revenue portfolio with which CM and his faction would not be happy?

"I don't think there are any differences in relation to the allocation of portfolios. I think you will see in a day or two, everything is resolved. There is no real issue. You will see smooth conduct of all formalities to be completed."

If you are given an opportunity of being part of the Modi cabinet, will you accept it?

"First and foremost, we have not spoken about it. We have not asked anything or told anyone. If I am asked to be part of the government, which is not my prerogative it is Prime Minister's, why would I or my party say no?"

Jayant Patil said you don't have numbers. How many MLAs does Ajit Pawar have?

"Well the elected legislators, a good number of more than 40 plus are supporting the decision taken by Ajit Pawar. More will join in this decision. We want this to be an NCP decision to be endorsed by all. We appeal to them, who are not in this decision, to support and be one happy family together."

Was Supriya Sule being elevated and Ajit Pawar being sidelined a contributing factor?

"No, I think. Supriya Sule works in Delhi, Ajit Pawar works in Mumbai. The roles are different. A lot of things get played out of context. If Girish Majahan says something and we have to believe that. I think it is not fair. Because tomorrow, I can say something about another political party would it make any sense? The family and the party knows best what is happening inside."

Are you not ruling out the possibility of Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar coming to this fold?

"Well, as I said, we hope for the best and a happy united family".

Many criticise Ajit Pawar-led NCP camp's decision to join the government and say that you are afraid of cases against you, is it true there was some amount of fear?

"There is no case against me. Period. I don't want to go into details. There is no case."