Sadhvi Pragya Apologises For Godse Remark, Slams Rahul Gandhi For Calling Her A Terrorist

Two days after Pragya Thakur created a major controversy calling Godse a patriot, the BJP Bhopal MP on Friday apologised for her comments in the Lok Sabha session. She added that her comments were misconstrued and presented. Acknowledging Gandhiji as a Mahatma, she said that she respects his contribution. She was summoned by BJP Working president JP Nadda earlier in the day, prior to the day's session commenced.

Pragya Thakur apologises

"In the last few days, I wish to ask forgiveness for any comments made by me in parliament. But I also wish to say that my comments have been misconstrued and misrepresented and I condemn that. I had meant something else. I acknowledge and respect the service done by Mahatma Gandhi toward the nation," she said.

She also added that she condemned a certain MP's comments on her calling her a 'terrorist'. Slamming Rahul Gandhi without naming him, she pointed out that none of the charges against her in the 2008 Malegaon blast case have been proved. She also added that she had been insulted publically as a sanyasi, woman, and an MP.

" I also wish to say that a certain MP has publically called me a terrorist. Inspite of the previous government's conspiracies, no charges have been proved against me. Without being convicted, calling me a terrorist is unlawful. I have been insulted as a woman, sanyasi, and an MP," she said.

Taking swift action against BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, the Centre has removed her from the consultative 21-member Defence committee. Moreover, she has also been banned from attending BJP's parliamentary meetings during the Winter session. Condemning her remarks on Godse, BJP working president J P Nadda stated that Thakur should understand the BJP's ideology. Her comments had led to multiple issued to the Lok Sabha demanding action against her. Congress leaders had repeatedly raised the issue and had condemned her.

Godse comment

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha. This comment triggered a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt." This was the second time she had publically praised Godse.