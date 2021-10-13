The Madhya Pradesh government rolled back its order on sterilisation of bulls after BJP MP Pragya Thakur raised objections against the law on Wednesday. The Bhopal MP called it an 'internal conspiracy' and said that she will urge Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to probe this matter.

"MP government order related to sterilisation of bulls has been withdrawn today after I discussed the matter with CM and state Animal Husbandry minister. I think it was an internal conspiracy and we have to stay alert. I'll urge CM to probe this matter," she said.

"There are attempts to terminate govansh (bovines). This is happening even after CM has opened gaushalas in the state. The matter will be investigated and will urge the government that these types of notices should not be out in future," Thakur said.

#WATCH | pic.twitter.com/SqJZIFexX1 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

The state's animal husbandry department reportedly planned to sterilise inferior bulls and a survey identified 12 lakh such bulls in the stae. Reportedly, the government was spending Rs 12 crore on the sterilisation of bulls. Pragya Thakur is strong support of cows and cow-related products. Earlier this year, She said that the consumption of cow urine protected her from COVID-19.

"Gau-mutra ark (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from a lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble (health issues) but I take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection," she had said. Previously, she claimed consuming gau mutra helped her cure cancer.