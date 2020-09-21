Prahlad Joshi Condemns Behaviour Of Suspended MPs, Says 'they Have No Trust In Democracy'

Slamming the behaviour of the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday, remarked that they have no trust in democracy and their act in the Parliament was a type of 'goondaism'. This comes after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced a one-week suspension of eight MPs including Derek O'Brien and Sanya Singh for their behaviour during the discussion on the proposed farm bills. Joshi highlighted that never before has a member defied the orders of the chair.

"When the Chairman names a member then that member has to leave the House. Never before a member defied the orders of the Chair. Eight suspended MPs had misbehaved, it was a type of 'goondaism'. They proved that they have no trust in democracy," Joshi said during a press conference.

"The Opposition MPs threw paper at Deputy Speaker Harivansh even when he agreed for a division of votes. They abused him. It was shameful behaviour," he added.

Following the suspension, the respective eight MPs held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, against the suspension. The Chairman of the Upper House also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition MPs against Deputy Speaker Harivansh. Naidu stated that motion is not 'admissible under the rules'.

Opposition creates ruckus in RS

The Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the voice vote as many MPs attempted to storm the well and heckle the Chair. In the midst of this, TMC MP Derek O Brien tore some documents in front of the Deputy Chairman alongside trying to heckle him and snatch away his microphone.

Also, a video has emerged of AAP MP Sanjay Singh physically assaulting a marshal before TMC's Derek O'Brien and others intervened. In the video, he can be seen dragging the marshall by his neck following which he was escorted out of the House. The Opposition also took to sloganeering as the Bill was passed. The bill allows intra-state and inter-state trade of farmers’ produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets.

Naidu suspends 8 MPs

Speaking of the unruly behaviour of MPs on Sunday, RS Chairman Naidu said, "the Deputy Chairman was physically threatened. I am worried he'd have been harmed. If Marshals were not called on time, what would have happened to the Deputy Chairman? If you have any problem, the only way is to discuss and debate."

The suspended MPs are - Derek O'Brien (Trinamool Congress), Sanjay Singh (Aam Admi Party), Rajiv Satav (Congress), KK Ragesh [Communist Party of India (Marxist)], Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress), Ripun Bora (Congress), Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress) and Elamaram Karim [Communist Party of India (Marxist)]

