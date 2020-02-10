Central Govt Has Nothing To Do With SC Decision: Prahlad Joshi On Order On Quotas In Jobs

Following Supreme Court's verdict, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday stated that the Central government has nothing to do with the Supreme Court's ruling. Delivering a key judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs.

This statement from Joshi comes after Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the government and the BJP must spell out corrective measures if they do not agree with the Supreme Court judgment on the reservation not being mandatory as they cannot distance themselves from it.

"This is the Supreme Court's decision. The government of India has nothing to do with it. The Social Welfare Minister will make a statement at 2:15 pm today," Joshi said in the Lok Sabha.

Chirag Paswan urges the Central Government to intervene

Furthermore, LJP President and MP Chirag Paswan urged the central government to intervene in the Supreme Court's judgment, asserting that his party does not concur with the decision.

"Lok Jan Shakti Party does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. We urge the Centre to intervene in this matter," Paswan said.

The Supreme Court had passed the judgment in a case with respect to the validity of the Uttarakhand government's decision to fill up posts without providing reservation to SC/STs in government jobs.

Supreme Court's verdict

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, which struck it down.

"In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions," a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said.

Dealing with the appeals against the high court verdict, the top court noted, "It is settled law that the state government cannot be directed to provide reservations for appointment in public posts. Similarly, the state is not bound to make a reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in matters of promotions."

(With Inputs from ANI)