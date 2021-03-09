Prahlad Joshi Ups Ante Against Kerala CM Vijayan, Demands Answers To Amit Shah Questions

Reiterating Union Minister Amit Shah's three questions, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi demanded answers from Pinarayi Vijayan on the role of Kerala CMO in the gold smuggling case. Stepping up the attack on LDF-led administration in Kerala ahead of the Assembly Polls, Joshi remarked that the ruling regime is bringing in 'RSS' to divert from the core issue. Earlier in the day, Union Minister V Muraleedharan also upped the ante against the Kerala CM seeking answers to his administration's role in the gold smuggling case and connection to prime accused Swapna Suresh.

"They have made Kerala a land of corruption. His personal secretary, the lady who was appointed at the behest of the CM, is a prime accused. They are bringing in RSS to divert the issue. I want him (Pinarayi Vijayan) to reply to Amit Shah's questions. I will also ask the same questions," Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Amit Shah's 3 questions

Campaigning in poll-bound Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, put out three questions in response to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement claiming the union government was trying to use central agencies against political opponents. The veteran BJP leader questioned the Kerala CMO's role in the gold smuggling case after key-accused Swapna Suresh's shocking revelations a couple of days ago. Moreover, Shah hit out at the ruling LDF's administration for failing to bring development in the state.

Posing questions for CM Vijayan, Amit Shah asked, "Did prime accused Swapna Suresh frequently visit your office? Did you office put pressure on customs to not check for smuggling of gold? Did Swapna Suresh receive salary worth Rs 3 lakhs per month through state agencies?"

Kerala CM hits back at BJP

In response to HM Shah's questions, the Kerala CM claimed that the Trivandrum Airport became a 'hub' for gold smuggling after BJP came to power. Vijayan alleged that the smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage began after BJP's V Muraleedharan took over as Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS). Hitting back at him, Muraleedharan has said that Vijayan is ducking questions posed by the Home Minister by bringing up 'irrelevant issues'. In addition, Muraleedharan also demanded answers pertaining to Vijayan's relation with Swapna Suresh.

The state of Kerala is set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 2.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.