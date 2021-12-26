Prahlad Patel Admits To 'mistake' By State Govts Over Stand On OBC Quota In Civic Polls

Amid the ongoing deadlock over Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in civic polls, Union Minister Prahlad Patel on December 25 said that the state governments did not take a proper stand in the matter at hand. Holding that backward sections should not be thrown into the fire, Patel said that the best way to overcome the shortcomings of governments is to 'exercise caution'.

"There have been mistakes over the matter. We should have either gone to the Supreme Court or the Assembly for the reservation to OBCs in politics. The best way to overcome the shortcomings of governments is to exercise caution and not throw the backward classes into the fire," Patel told ANI.

Prahlad Patel further held that the battle for the OBC reservation should be evaluated while taking everyone into consideration and should be fought for with everyone's assent and unison. On December 24, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting regarding the OBC reservation. During the meeting, the way to implement the triple test to decide the reservation in Panchayat elections was deliberated.

Madhya Pradesh is mulling over granting 22% reservation for OBC in panchayat polls. Statistical data will be collated for the purpose while the governments have been asked to keep a tab on the strategy of fellow Indian states. The Supreme Court has stayed the election process for the seats reserved for Other Backward Classes in the local body polls in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khaniwilkar, asked the state election commission to re-notify the ideas for the general category. It also pointed out that a similar OBC quota in Maharashtra civic polls was stayed recently. The order was passed while hearing an application seeking stay on the notification issued by Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission on December 4, 2021, with respect to OBC quota in local bodies.

Subsequently, on December 15, the apex court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to issue another notification to treat 27% seats reserved for OBC as a general category for local body polls and commence the elections. The 27% OBC constituencies were to be renotified as general seats and the election process was to be resumed along with the remaining 73%.