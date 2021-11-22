Prakash Ambedkar Backs Sameer Wankhede's Claim Of Being Hindu; Cites Court Verdict

Amid the ongoing feud between NCP minister Nawab Malik and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Prakash Ambedkar - Dr. Ambedkar's grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief has explained Wankhede's claim of being a Hindu. Ambedkar, an advocate himself, cited a court judgment claiming that the religion followed by a child above the age of 18 is valid irrespective of which religion he was born into. Taking to Twitter, Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar has said she was 'immensely grateful towards this gesture'.

Ambedkar: '18+ can choose religion'

"A child usually inherits the religion his/her parents follow hereditarily. As per court verdicts, the child can choose its religion on coming of age if when the parents follow two different religions. If he chooses to follow his grandfather's heritage then that stands irrespective of which religion his parents follow," said Ambedkar.

He further explained, "Till the child is under 18 years, he remains under the parents' care and what the parents write is not necessarily valid, rather what he does is valid. Hence, when he gets married as per his partner's religion is one thing. But he (Wankhede) has gotten married as per the special marriage act too - which implies his intention is important rather than his spouse's. By this action, he implies that he wishes to follow his grandfather's religion, setting aside his parents' religion. So I don't think Sameer Wankhede is unlikely to face any trouble".

NCP Vs NCB

The feud between NCP and NCB began when Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik sought a probe into Wankhede's status. He also alleged that Wankhede's father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede had converted while marrying his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda. Both father and son have refuted the conversion allegations.

Later, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. The NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes) has verified Wankhede's caste certificate and stated that there are no official records of his religious conversion.