Prakash Javadekar Attributes BJP's Poll Performance To 'trusted' PM Modi's Leadership

As BJP shone bright in Bihar and other states where by-polls were held, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the election results from across the country have once again proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most trusted leaders of the nation. He has got immense love and trust from the country, he added.

Prakash Javadekar's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "Bihar mein bahar hai, NDA ka kamal hai. Election results from across the country have once again proved that PM Narendra Modi is the most trusted leader. He has got immense love and trust from the public."

BJP declares victory

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Tuesday night, BJP's Bihar unit claimed victory in the state Assembly election. As per the EC at 11.46 pm, NDA had crossed the majority mark with leads in 124 constituencies as against the Mahagatbandhan which is ahead in 111 seats. The NDA's projected tally includes BJP (73), JD(U) (43), HAM (4) and VIP (4). BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal mentioned that the biggest contribution to the victory was PM's welfare schemes and the state government's good governance.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav confirmed that the ruling alliance has secured a complete majority. According to him, this is an opportunity to fulfil PM Modi's goal of 'Self-reliant India'. On this occasion, he also thanked BJP chief JP Nadda for his leadership in an election held amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Bihar polls

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM was perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray included the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls.

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres were increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police. Additionally, the EC has held a number of briefings regarding the status of counting of votes.

