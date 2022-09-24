Former Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Saturday condemned the violence reported from several parts of Kerala after the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) mega pan-India crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. On September 23, PFI announced 'dawn to dusk' Hartal (strike) in Kerala against the raids following the arrest of its multiple workers.

Prakash Javadekar condemns PFI violence

The protesters damaged a lorry and a bus by hurling stones and breaking the window panes. Notably, the lorry was parked near a school in Kallayi when protests damaged it at around 6:00 AM on a Friday morning. Fortunately, no one was reported injured in this incident. While in Thiruvananthapuram, one auto-rickshaw and a car were allegedly damaged by people supporting the state-wide strike called today by the PFI over NIA raids.

Responding to the violent protest, BJP MP Javadekar called it a dark day in Kerala's history as normal citizens had to suffer because of the violent PFI protest.

"Yesterday was a dark day in Kerala because people suffered throughout the state. The helpless passenger, commuters, vehicles and hundreds of places where PFI organised a violent protest and attacked the travellers. We condemn this barbaric attack carried by the PFI. They also bombed the RSS office in Kannur, such a thing has never been witnessed before. This is PFI," said Prakash Javadekar.

Massive crackdown on PFI

PFI which was formed in 2006 has now come under the Central agencies' scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI.

On Thursday, the nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated with directions from the Government of India and has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus'.

The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. About 22 people have been detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people have been marked arrested.

Meanwhile, the PFI condemned the raids and 'unjust arrests' by NIA and ED against its leaders and alleged that the NIA's 'baseless' claims were aimed at 'creating an atmosphere of terror'. In a statement against the nationwide crackdown, the PFI said it will 'never ever surrender' to the action taken by a 'totalitarian regime'.

(Image: ANI)