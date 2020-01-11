Prakash Javadekar Condemns The Left Involvement In JNU Violence

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change hailed the Delhi Police's investigation highlighting links of the Left-backed organizations in the JNU campus violence saying that for days the Left blamed ABVP but now the truth is out.

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Police revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible for all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5.