Prakash Javadekar, Digvijaya Singh & Randeep Surjewala Test COVID Positive

Upon testing positive, they requested all those who have come in contact with them respectively in the last two three days to get themselves tested.

Prakash Javadekar

Amid COVID-19 sudden surge and rampage, Prakash Javadekar who is currently serving as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has tested COVID-19 positive. The minister requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last two three days to get themselves tested. Earlier today, the minister took to Twitter to say,

Along with the said minister, Congres leaders Randeep Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh have tested COVID-19 positive too. Surjewala said on Twitter,

Another senior leader of Congress, Digvijaya Singh tested positive for COVID-19 too. He mentioned that he is under quarantine at his Delhi residence and urged everyone who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. The Congress leader took to Twitter and said, 

Aforementioned Tweet translates as- "My Covid test report is positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence. All those who have come in contact with me during this time, should isolate themselves and take all necessary precautions regarding their health."

These two leaders are amongst the many Congress leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past. Also, while Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative, she is under self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive a few days ago.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, with over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, swelling up the total active count to 54,309 and the caseload to 7,84,137. Of the 7,84,137 cases, 7,18,176 recovered while 11,652 passed away. 

