Prakash Javadekar Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'RSS Biggest School Of Nationalism'

Bharatiya Janata Party has given a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi on comparing RSS's Shishu Mandir with Pakistan's madrasas. On Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at Rahul Gandhi in a press conference.

"RSS is the biggest school of nationalism. It teaches humanity and social morality, that's why it is respected worldwide. It will take time for Rahul Gandhi to understand what RSS actually is," Javadekar said.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in an interview with Kaushik Basu alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan". No one asks the question, where is the money coming from the RSS to run hundreds of thousands of schools, asked the Congress leader.

On Rahul Gandhi's Emergency statement, the Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi admitted that it was a wrong decision to impose an emergency then. "I do not want to say too much on this today, but he said that the Institutions (government institutions) were not weakened during the Emergency. This statement is laughable. All the organizations were weakened by the government of the time during the Emergency. Ministers, MPs, MLAs were arrested. Almost all the parties were banned. Not only this even media didn't have freedom", he added.

BJP meanwhile, has registered the biggest victory in the local body elections in Gujarat. Prakash Javadekar celebrated the victory and targeted Congress. He said that the results of 31 district panchayats came on Tuesday.

Yesterday's results are very encouraging. Elections on 31 Zila Panchayats were held. In 2015 Congress had won 22 Zila Panchayats while BJP had won 9. But this time, BJP won all 31 Zila Panchayats. Congress was wiped out: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar#GujaratLocalBodyElection pic.twitter.com/yKO5NzENIQ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

The farmers of Gujarat have voted in favour of the Agricultural Law and the law brought in its reform, the Congress Party made the agriculture law an issue in Gujarat, but the negative publicity was rejected by the public, Javadekar said.

He said that Congress tried really hard to win this election. Some MLAs fought themselves in the local body elections, somewhere their family members fought. But all such candidates lost the seat.

He further added that the BJP won 72 out of 81 municipalities, the Congress got only 1. Congress faced such a plight in 18 municipalities that they could not get even 1 seat, they could not cross even 10 in 52 municipalities.

