Prakash Javadekar Questions Congress Over Its Silence On AAP's Tahir Hussain

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has hit out at Congress over its selective criticism and targeting only central government but not speaking a word about AAP councillor Tahir Hussain whose incriminating videos in Delhi violence have gone viral and shocking remnants of Molotov cocktails, sacks filled with stones, plastic bags with chemicals and slingshots found at his factory seemingly used in the violence.

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: HC Impleads Centre As A Party; Adjourns Case Till April 13

"I am amazed on the selective silence (of Congress). AAP corporator Tahir (Hussain) who has been involved earlier in violence in December and an FIR has been lodged against him. Since today morning, TV channels showing incriminating evidence have been found at his place. All the materials used in riots have been found at his place. But Congress and AAP is silent on it. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had said you won't be allowed to wear skull cap, where is it mentioned in CAA that wearing skull cap is not allowed? Isn't all this an instigation? 'Jinnah wali Azaadi' if this is not instigation then what is it? 15 crore will go tough on 100 crore, if this is not instigation then what is it? Cutting off Assam from mainland India, neither Congress nor AAP speaking on it. During such a tense situation, instead of appealing for peace, you are playing dirty politics?" Javadekar said raising questions over the selective silence of Congress.

READ | Shocking: Crates Of Stones, Petrol Bombs & Chemicals Found At Tahir Hussain's Factory

Tahir Hussain has found himself in hot waters after the family of slain Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma held him responsible for Ankit Sharma's brutal murder amid riots. Though the AAP leader has denied allegations and claimed to be a victim of political conspiracy, Republic Media Network's report from Tahir Hussain's factory revealed shocking leftovers undoubtedly used amid violence, such as crates full of Petrol Bombs, sacks filled with stones and slingshots as well as plastic bags seemingly filled with chemicals. The Delhi Police on Thursday reached the factory of Tahir Hussain to gather evidence. A video has also gone viral which has captured Tahir Hussain holding baton and coordinating with masked men atop his factory seemingly perpetrating violence.

READ | Accused & Filmed Amid Delhi Violence; AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Claims 'dirty Politics'

READ | Sanjay Singh Defends Tahir Hussain, Alleges 'mob Entered His House During The Violence'