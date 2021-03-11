Prakash Javadekar Slams Congress Over Rise In Rape Cases In Rajasthan

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said he must take cognisance of issues related to crime against women in Rajasthan after various cases were reported in the state. Due to increasing rape cases in the Congress-led state, Javadekar questioned that where is Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? However, they visited the Hathras rape victim's family last year in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister tweeted in Hindi, "Rajasthan Government's March Calendar: March 2: Woman raped in the police station in Alwar, March 5: The rape accused released on Bell in Hanumangarh burnt the victim alive. March 6: Gang rape in Kota, March 8 - Shameful incident of rape in Ajmer on Women's Day, March 9: Mother and daughter stripped and beaten in Tonk".

In another tweet, Javadekar questioned that after so many rape cases why the brother-sister duo has not visited Rajasthan yet?

Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi visits Hathras

On October 1, 2020, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi along with the convoy marched towards Hathras in order to meet the Hathras rape victims family. Gandhi also slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for the crime against women in the state. On September 14, a 19-year-old woman in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle. She later succumbed to her injuries on September 29.

Rajasthan tops in crime against women

According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2019, Rajasthan topped the list when it came to rape or attempt to rape cases. There was a drastic increase of 49.11 per cent between 2018 and 2019, in cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan. Rajasthan reported the highest number of rapes with 5,997 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

33-year-old Rape Survivor Set On Fire

On March 6, a 33-year-old rape victim was set on fire at her home by the accused in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. The accused of rape, who came out on bail put kerosene on the victim's body and set her on fire. The victim suffered 90% burn injuries. Two years ago, the victim filed a rape case against the accused Pradeep Vishnoi.

Alwar Police Station Premises Rape Case

On March 2, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three days by a sub-inspector of Rajasthan, when she went to lodge a complaint at the Kherli police station in Alwar at around 5.30 pm on March 2. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance of a shocking case in Rajasthan.