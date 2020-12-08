Prakash Javadekar Slams Oppn Over Politics Of Bandh, Attacks Congress On Contract Farming

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that Bharat Bandh was unsuccessful across the country. He said that the Bandh across the country was a 'symbolic one' as opposition parties come together whenever they get a chance to oppose PM Modi and put all their might due to which the Bandh appeared to be across the country but it wasn't.

"Regarding the Bandh, it is not the anger of the entire country but only the farmers of Punjab and that too they are unhappy because of misconception on the laws. Moreover, they are being misguided by political parties. The protest in rest of the country is just a symbolic one. Because the rest of the parties come together whenever they get an opportunity to oppose Modi. And with whatever little that is left of them, these political parties use all their might hence it appears to be an All India Bandh, but it wasn't in real," Javadekar said.

'25 lakh farmers from Punjab sold to APMCs on MSP in 2020'

On the issue of the ongoing impasse over agrarian laws, he stated that it is the government's responsibility to clear their misconception adding that the sixth round of deliberation would hopefully be successful. Speaking on the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and the APMC Mandi system, he said that both of these aspects will continue even after the laws are implemented while adding that 25 lakh farmers have sold their produce to APMCs this year.

"Punjab farmers are also our farmers, and it is our job to ensure that there is no misconception in their mind which is why five rounds of deliberations took place previously and tomorrow's deliberation will hopefully yield conclusive results. Because APMC is not over. This year 25 lakh farmers sold their produce in APMCs and 56 thousand crore rupees have been disbursed to them. MSP has increased this year as compared to the previous one," he said.

Javadekar slams Congress

Slamming Congress over the fear of corporate entities taking over the Agriculture sector, he stated that it was the Congress and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh who indulged in Contract Farming in the 1980s, after which 15 states adopted contract farming, all were Congress-led states.

"Contract Farming Act clearly states that contract can be made only on the produce and not on agricultural land. And Punjab already has a system of contract farming. Amarinder government adopted contract farming with Pepsi in the 80s after which 15 Congress-led states followed Punjab," he revealed.

Sixth-round of deliberations on Wednesday

The sixth round of deliberations is scheduled on Wednesday, December 9, after having inconclusive discussions of the previous five rounds. 13 days into the protest, the Farmers unions have reiterated their demands to withdraw the three farm laws, while contending that the laws are a threat to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities.

However, the government has repeatedly assured the farmers that the laws will neither affect the MSP nor the Mandis and the laws would allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen and commission agents who take away a substantial chunk of the revenue meant for farmers. The government also contended that the Agricultural Budget and MSP has only increased during the Modi government keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

Although the farm unions are against the laws, several farmers and their leaders have expressed their support to the farm laws, while urging to make certain amendments but not withdraw the laws in entirety.

