Prakash Javadekar Tears Into Opposition On Inflation & GST; Questions Double Standards

With inflation in focus, discussions and deliberations were held in the Parliament on Tuesday. Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar pointed out that not just in India, but in all countries across the globe, inflation was a problem, and went on to highlight that the real question was whether price rise is more than the income rise. The former Union Minister then outlined the need for a rise in income, and called taxation an 'important source'.

"As far as I know, when the GST Council was first formed, all the rates were decided and unanimously accepted. Approving GST was the best proof of cooperative federalism, but as soon as they came out, and saw the boom of the media houses, it became the 'Gabbar Singh Tax'...How can this happen?" said the BJP legislator.

Putting forth the example of packed food, on which there is a GST of 5%, Javadekar said, "This also was also decided by the GST Council, and I would like to congratulate the Council that all the decisions were taken unanimously, uniformly and let me tell you that there is a provision of majority vote."

'All decisions taken unanimously'

Coming to the prices of petrol and diesel, Javadekar said, "Central government brought down the price from Rs 5 and Rs 8, respectively, and that too, twice. I would like to ask how many states brought down the price by reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT)? None, only BJP-ruled states did it. In Maharashtra, the recently ousted government did not reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel but deducted excise on liquor, and that is why I see the Opposition as two-faced. People also understand this and that is why make BJP & PM Modi win with a huge margin of votes everytime."

"Farmers are fighting to get better prices and consumers are weighed down by high price," claimed the Opposition before Javadekar responded on behalf of the BJP-led Central government. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the 'government should have listened to the Opposition'. Derek O' Brien, MP and TMC leader said, "Retail inflation is double in the last two quarters. If inflation in the U.S is 9% and is 7% in India, then the rupee should be appreciating rather than depreciating."

Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India had said, "What would have the government done to reduce prices? Instead of sitting on huge stockpiles, they could have expanded the public distribution system to include more families and their items of consumption like cooking oil, pulses, salt, milk, etc."