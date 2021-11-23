Pralhad Joshi Assures Agriculture Min To Finalise Dates To Discuss Farm Laws In Parliament

The Agriculture Ministry is deliberating on dates to discuss the three farm laws, that will be repealed in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is deliberating (on farm laws) and it will be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced it. When it comes to Parliament we will look into as to when it should be listed," said Joshi while responding to a question at a press conference in Delhi.

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three agriculture for approval on November 24. The Bills for withdrawal of the laws will then be introduced in the Parliament session which is scheduled to commence from November 29.

PM Modi had on November 19 announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws and apologised for failing to convey its benefits to a section of farmers. He also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the legislation in 2020.

What are the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their produces anywhere in the country. Moreover, any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade will also be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to carry out contract farming and market their produces freely. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

