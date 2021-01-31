Pralhad Joshi Assures 'Govt Ready To Answer All Questions In 2nd Half Of Budget Session'

A day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget in the Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the government is ready to answer all questions of the Opposition in the second half of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

"First half of the Budget session is for the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and discussion. The second is for discussion over Budget and any urgent bill. In the remaining second half of the session, let them ask whatever they want to, the government is ready to answer," Joshi said while addressing media.

This comes after 20 opposition parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament on the first day of the budget session, as a mark of protest against the farm laws. Addressing the Joint session of Parliament on Friday, the president assured the farmers that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short whereas the Centre has provided new facilities and rights to farmers.

PM Modi chairs all-party meet

Ahead of the Budget Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired an all-party virtual meet and raised the issue of farm laws. According to sources, he reiterated that the government is just "a phone call away", even as the Centre and the Farmers' unions are yet to find a breakthrough on the deadlock over the farm laws.

The PM had said "it is not the question credit to the government but of the success of the nation. Everyone must make an effort together to make contributions. The government is ready for all discussions required for this."

The opposition is all set to raise the issue of the farm laws in the parliamentary session. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. The two-part Union Budget session which was started from January 29 will go on till February 15 and the second session will take place between March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

(with inputs from ANI)

