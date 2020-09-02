Pralhad Joshi Busts Oppn's Hypocrisy; Says 'every Party Agreed To Scrap Question Hour'

Hitting out the Opposition for criticising the suspension of question hour in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that every party except the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had agreed with the decision. This comes after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the Modi government did not call an all-party meeting to have a consensus on scrapping the Question Hour. Joshi also informed that he has suggested Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to keep the duration of the zero hour at 30 minutes.

"Opposition parties are raising questions regarding question hour & zero hour. Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan & I had spoken to every party regarding this & except for TMC's Derek O'Brien, everyone agreed (to scrap question hour)," Pralhad Joshi told ANI.

"I have suggested Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman to keep the duration of the zero hour at 30 minutes. They will take the final decision. Govt is ready to have discussions on every issue. We have also requested the Speaker to take unstarred questions," he added.

Row over monsoon session norms

Leaders of Opposition parties have opposed the suspension of Question Hour and private members’ bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging it as an attempt by the Modi government to deny opposition MPs an opportunity to raise questions on the state of the economy, the handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and ongoing border tensions with China.

The notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats on Wednesday said that there will be no Question Hour in the upcoming Session, which will be held from September 14 to October 1, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Zero Hour would be restricted in both Houses.

“There will be no Question Hour during the Session. In view of the request of the Government owing to the prevailing extraordinary situation due to COVID-19, the Speaker has directed that no day be fixed for transaction of Private Members’ Business during the Session,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notification.

Both Houses will function on Saturdays and Sundays as well, the notifications said. The Session will be held in two shifts — 9 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Except for the first day, the Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening.

