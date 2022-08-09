Pralhad Joshi Chides Derek O'Brien Over 'Gujarat Gymkhana' Remarks; Calls TMC 'arrogant'

In a stern reaction to TMC leader Derek O'Brien's remarks on the Parliament in regard to the ongoing monsoon session and multiple adjournments in the Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a jibe at the latter and questioned him about the West Bengal Assembly's functioning.

The reaction came after the TMC leader in his tweet alleged that the parliament session was being cut short and turned into a 'Gujarat Gymkhana' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Hitting out at the Centre over its decision to end the Monsoon session of Parliament ahead of its schedule, he took to Twitter and wrote, "THIS IS THE SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE TIME PARLIAMENT SESSION HAS BEEN CUT SHORT Stop mocking Parliament We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana".

THIS IS THE SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE TIME PARLIAMENT SESSION HAS BEEN CUT SHORT



Stop mocking #Parliament

We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM @narendramodi @AmitShah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 8, 2022

Taking a jibe at Derek O'Brien, Joshi said that the TMC leader should stop preaching democratic values and the sanctity of institutions further adding that the TMC has become 'arrogant'.

TMC leader @derekobrienmp should stop preaching about democratic values and the sanctity of institutions.



The people of Bengal have elected BJP as the main opposition but TMC, in its arrogance, has denied BJP the post of PAC Chairman. https://t.co/YeKpYJdXWE — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 8, 2022

Furthermore, he cross-questioned over how many days the West Bengal Assembly function or is the "state functioning as a Mamata Gymkhana".

Joshi in another tweet had also clarified the matter stating that the opposition making a "fuss" about curtailing the Monsoon Session is "unnecessary and unfortunate".

"Government went by the requests received from MPs, including those from the Opposition to conclude the session today, given a public holiday on 9th August and Rakshabandhan on 11th", he added.

Both Houses adjourned four days ahead of schedule

Witnessing repeated adjournments on various issues including the opposition's constant protests in the House, the Parliament concluded its monsoon session on Monday, four days ahead of schedule.

While seven bills and six legislations have been introduced in the Lok Sabha, four bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha before it was adjourned sine dire. In total, the two Houses had 16 sittings over 22 days during the session which commenced on July 18. Also, it witnessed the election of India's new President and Vice President.

However, as the opposition continued its protests from day one of the session, it went on till the last day leading to several adjournments.

Image: PTI