Pralhad Joshi Hails PM Modi's COVID-19 Message At BJP's Parliamentary Party Meet

As India continues to grapple with the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that COVID-19 is not an issue of politics but a humanitarian matter for the government. Divulging details of the BJP's Parliamentary meet, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "After 100 years, this type of pandemic has come on earth. 100 years back people died of starvation. But it is the first time when the huge population gets ration and not even a single person sleeps hungry. We did it as our responsibility and not a favour to anyone."

Pralhal Joshi share details of BJP's Parliamentary meeting

Informing that the Prime Minister showed concern about the attitude of the Opposition amid the ongoing pandemic, Pralhad Joshi said that especially Congress thinks power is their right and they work according to this mindset. Remarking that PM Modi wants discussions in Parliament to be fruitful, he said that Congress is showing most irresponsible behaviour by disrupting the Houses.

Pralhad Joshi said, "Be it vaccine or poor welfare schgemes, MPs have been asked to ensure this. 41 crores have been vaccinated. PM Modi has also expressed concern that even in Delhi, frontline warriors have been vaccinated."

Commenting on the Pegasus Project media report, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that there is no iota of the link between government and the Pegasus issue. Speaking further he said, "If they (Opposition) want to raise the issue through proper procedure, let them raise it." IT Minister has already issued a statement on the issue, he added.

The parliamentary party meeting of BJP was held on Tuesday before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session. The meeting was attended by all MPs of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,11,44,229 positive cases, out of which, 3,03,08,456 have successfully recovered and 4,14,108 have died. As per the latest information from the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 38,164 new cases, 38,660 fresh recoveries and 449 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,21,665.

