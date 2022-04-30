Pralhad Joshi Hits Out At 'fake Astrologer' Rahul Gandhi; 'speak About Cong's Coal Scam'

Amid power crisis in India, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remark on the coal crisis in the country and called him a "fake astrologer", adding further that the coal scam under the Congress government caused loss to the country.

"Rahul Gandhi has become a fake astrologer these days. Instead of telling what is going to happen due to the shortage of coal in the country, he should tell the country how big a coal scam happened during his government and how much loss was caused to the country, for which the country is suffering today," Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a Facebook post.

'Coal production increased under Modi Govt'

Speaking about the measures taken by the current government to increase coal production, Pralhad Joshi further said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's government is continuously taking many steps to increase coal production in the country."

Comparing the coal production under the BJP government and Congress government, Joshi said, "The country's coal production was just 566 MT in the financial year 2013-14, while the country's coal production has increased to 777 MT and offtake 818 MT in the financial year 2021-22."

"That is, under the Modi government, the country's coal production has increased by 37 per cent and offtake by 43 per cent," Joshi said. He further called Rahul Gandhi a "fool" and said, "But Rahul Gandhi does not understand all these figures, because he is a fool."

'Rahul Gandhi should predict his party's future'

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi shared a post on his Facebook account on the power crisis. "On April 20, 2022, I told the Modi government to stop running the bulldozer of hatred and start power plants in the country. Today, the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the entire country," Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.

Reacting to this remark by Rahul Gandhi, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "By the way, if Rahul Gandhi is so fond of predicting, then he should at once tell the future of his own party!"

'No coal shortage in India'

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi asserted that there is no shortage of coal in the country. Amid the concerns over coal shortage in India as temperatures soar across the country demanding higher power supply, Prahlad Joshi mentioned that the country has 21-22 million tonnes of coal on average in thermal power plants. On Friday, the Union Minister told Republic TV, that the demand for power has increased because the economy is going up in the country.

Denying rumours of coal shortage in India, Prahlad Joshi said, "We have 21-22 million tonnes of coal on average in thermal power plant. There is no shortage of coal in the country, 10 days stock of coal is there in power plants."