Pralhad Joshi Lambasts Opposition Over Rajya Sabha Ruckus; 'they Agreed To Adjourn House'

After a major ruckus ensued at Rajya Sabha, leading to the Upper House of Parliament being adjourned sine die, ahead of the last day of the Budget Session, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday gave a scathing reply to the opposition, stating that the opposition MPs themselves requested in Rajya Sabha BAC to adjourn the House today due to Ram Navami.

Speaking to the media, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "I just want to highlight one thing here, that we followed full discussion on Finance Bill, Supplementary demand, Jammu and Kashmir, Budget, everything was allowed. Supplementary demands for grants 2021-22 and J&K were introduced in this Budget session. A total of 13 Bills were introduced-12 in Lok Sabha, 1 in Rajya Sabha. 13 bills were passed in Lok Sabha and 11 in Rajya Sabha."

"Opposition requested in Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to adjourn the House on 7th April. I had asked them before RS Chairman and they all were agreed to adjourn the House on 7th April due to Ram Navami and other festivals," Joshi added.

Rajya Sabha adjourned without closing remarks by Chairman

The opposition Members of Parliament created a ruckus after their questions went unanswered and while BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi was speaking about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, i.e, issues like price rise and the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Due to the ruckus, Chairman of the House and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu could not even read out the customary closing remarks that sum up takeaways of the Session and business discussed in the House.

"You can raise tomorrow, day after tomorrow anywhere you like but not here (in the House)," Vice President Naidu told the Shiv Sena and other opposition MPs. But as the commotion continued, he added, "Don't unnecessarily register negative thoughts in my mind. This is not allowed. This is not the way."