Pralhad Joshi, Naqvi Lash Out At TMC MP Derek O'Brien Over 'Papri Chaat' Remark

"If he's allergic to 'chaat-papri', he can have fish curry," the Parliamentary chaos has taken a fresh turn with Union Ministers alleging All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien of disturbing the dignity of the house. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the way opposition leaders are marking their voice, it is 'with conspiracy to malign Parliament's dignity'. The Union Minister also added that such actions are not in the interest of anyone or 'Parliament traditions'.

Naqvi was responding to O'Brien's question of Parliament passing legislation or papri chaat.

If he's allergic to 'chaat-papri', he can have fish curry. But don't turn Parliament into fish market. Unfortunately, the manner in which work is being done with conspiracy to malign Parliament's dignity, was never seen before: Union Min MA Naqvi on TMC MP Derek O'Brien's tweet pic.twitter.com/BRjBLdYCO7 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also expressed his views on TMC MP's actions and described it as 'glaring irony'. Joshi further alleged TMC of 'continuously disrupting Parliament'. He further compared the current proceedings with UPA's regime and claimed that 'Selective Amnesia' is used against the current Government.

According to Joshi, '13 bills passed without discussion in 1 day in Rajasthan and 16 bills passed without discussion in RS during UPA's regime'.

Glaring Irony



Derek O'Brien accuses Govt of rushing Bills & fails to note:



▪️ TMC & Congress are continuously disrupting Parliament

▪️ 13 bills passed without discussion in 1 day in Rajasthan

▪️ 16 bills passed without discussion in RS during UPA's regime



Selective Amnesia? — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish over TMC MP Derek O' Brien's 'making papri chaat' remark, calling it an insult to the people who elected MPs, as informed by Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

#MASTERSTROKE #Parliament



In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill 😡(See shocking chart👇)



Passing legislation or making papri chaat! pic.twitter.com/9plJOr5YbP — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 2, 2021

Derek O'Brien's 'Laws Or Papri Chaat?' remark

Lashing out at the Centre for bulldozing bills through Parliament, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday, August 2, pointed out that either House has passed 12 Bills in the past 10 days. Clocking an average time of under seven minutes of debate, O'Brien questioned if Parliament was passing legislation or papri chaat. The Parliament's monsoon session which started on July 19, will end on August 13.

O'Brien listed the four bills passed in Rajya Sabha under 10 minutes of debate - Marine aids to navigation, Juvenile Justice Bill, Factoring Regulation and Coconut Development Board - with the last being passed in a minute of discussion. Similarly, in Lok Sabha, eight bills have passed under 15 minutes of debate - Factoring regulation, National instituted of Food technology and management, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Supplementary demands for grants, Appropriation No. 3 & 4, Inland vessels and Airports economic regulatory authority of India. As per PRS, Lok Sabha has clocked 14% productivity while Rajya Sabha clocked 21% productivity this session.