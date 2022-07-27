Pralhad Joshi On Suspended MPs' 50-hr Protest: 'Not Right When Govt Ready For Discussion’

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed his displeasure over the 50-hour relay protest of the suspended Members of Parliament. The leader highlighted that considering the government is ready to discuss all the issues – which had become the point of conflict sparking protests and the suspension of the MPs – the act by the parliamentarians was 'not right.'

He further stated the government has concern for their health and they shouldn’t engage in such activities. Joshi said that the people are watching their conduct.

The parliamentary affairs minister said, in a strong message to the debarred MPs, that people who apologise in such situations actually end up raising their stature. He urged them to withdraw their agitation and said, “Those who accept their mistake & apologise become great. What can we say if they display such arrogance? If they're sitting here, we'd like to tell them that we worry about your health. Don't do it.”

‘Govt is ready for discussion’

Joshi said, “Sit here from morning to evening, then go home & take rest. Come back the next day & then continue your protest. The public is seeing your conduct when the Govt is ready for discussion. This is not right.”

Suspended MPs demanding revocation of their suspension sit on a 50-hour fast

The 20 Rajya Sabha MPs announced they will sit on a 50-hour long day and night protest in the parliament complex, demanding the cancellation of their suspension on Wednesday, July 26. Dola Sen from the TMC, one of the MPs debarred from Rajya Sabha, said the MPs are holding a relay protest near the Gandhi statue in the parliament complex and will sit at the site through the night.

The 20 MPs suspended in the last two days include seven from TMC, six from DMK, 3 from TRS, two from CPI (M) and one each from AAP and CPI.

In addition, four Lok Sabha MPs from Congress have also been suspended. Joshi had previously said the suspension can be revoked if the MPs tender an apology and assure they will not hold placards in the house. “Their suspension can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure that they would not again bring the placards in the House,” Joshi said, reported PTI.