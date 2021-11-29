Pralhad Joshi Questions Oppn Amid Protests Seeking Discussion Over Farm Laws Repeal Bill

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the intention of Opposition parties who disrupted Monday’s Lok Sabha proceedings while the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was being tabled in the Parliament. During the Winter Parliamentary Session, the Lok Sabha cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill despite being disrupted twice by the Opposition, which demanded a law on guaranteeing MSP to farmers besides a complete rollback of the farm laws. The session, which commenced at 11 am, was adjourned over the relentless sloganeering by the members.

Following the passing of the bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister asked the opposition “What is your intention?” Pralhad Joshi said that the government had planned to pass the bill on priority in both houses today. However, the behaviours of the Opposition MPs were questionable.

Speaking to reporters after adjournment of the sessions, the Minister appealed “Congress and its friends” to maintain decorum when the bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha later today.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was introduced in the Lower House by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Despite loud sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, insisted that the environment is not conducive for debate and passed the bill after it received majority votes. Soon after, Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings till 2 pm.

It is to mention that the farm laws to be repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The three laws were at the centre of farmers protests that are being held at the Delhi border since last year.

Image: ANI