Pralhad Joshi Says Centre Ready To Discuss Inflation; Counters Kharge's Seating Argument

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi conveyed his message to the opposition "with folded hands" that the Central government is ready to hold discussions on the rising inflation. He said that the Centre is prepared to discuss the price rise not only in one but both the houses (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and urged the opposition leaders to work together for a solution. Joshi's statements follow the ruckus that ensued inside both the houses of the Parliament which resulted in multiple adjournments of Parliamentary sessions.

"The Parliament is for holding discussions. After the discussions, analysis and deliberations, we arrive at a conclusion. The people of India have expectations that their problems will be discussed in Parliament and there would be a solution," Joshi said. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, she wants to listen to you and she wants to reply you. That's why I urge once again the opposition that please come for the discussion and there will be a debate."

He, however, accused Congress and the other opposition parties of using inflation as an excuse and that they do not actually want to debate over the price rise.

Pralhad Joshi clarifies the 'seating' controversy

Earlier in the day, a joint letter was shared by Congress' communications in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh complaining about the seating arrangement during President Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony that took place earlier today. The letter, which had signatures of major opposition leaders, alleged that senior Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge was "made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds."

Letter submitted to Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by all Opposition Parties (including TMC) just now. pic.twitter.com/tapyVKFS1s — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 25, 2022

Responding to this, Union Minister Joshi said that Kharge should have ideally been seated in the third row but it was out of respect that he was allowed to sit in the first row beside Union Ministers. "The ceremony is organised by Home Ministry. There is an order of precedent. Going by that, the Leader of Opposition should be seated in the third row," he said. Joshi also revealed that Kharge was offered to move to the centre after he complained of being placed in the corner but later refused.

To respect the position of Mallikarjun Kharge, he was provided with a seat in the first row. When he still complained that it was on the corner, the staff offered to move him to the centre, but he refused: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/Zxc0yzqIHJ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

"On Saturday, for the farewell function of (Ram Nath Kovind), he was duly invited. He had been allotted a seat close to the PM. But he did not show up. In a way, it was an insult to the outgoing President, the Chairman and the Speaker," Joshi added.

Image: PTI