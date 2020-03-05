Pralhad Joshi Calls For 'termination Of Membership' Against Suspended MPs For Unruly Act

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that he will seek an inquiry and further action including 'termination of membership' against the MPs who were suspended for the rest of the session by the speaker.

READ: Lok Sabha Suspends 7 Congress MPs For Rest Of Budget Session After Voice Vote Over Ruckus

Seven MPs suspended

"Snatching papers from the Speaker's table is utmost disrespect to the Chair. Those who snatched papers from the Chair, their membership should be terminated." He added that snatching of papers had "never happened previously." Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the members from the remaining period of the budget session, which was adopted by the House.

READ: 'Parliament Not A Bazaar': Venkaiah Naidu Reminds MPs As Oppn Creates Ruckus In Lok Sabha

Seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday for the rest of the Budget session. The seven MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla and have been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament, as per sources. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to protests created by the Opposition slamming the Centre. On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence - seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

READ: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Caught Tearing & Throwing Paper Towards Lok Sabha Speaker

Five Opposition parties on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of violence in Delhi. The Opposition parties include Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan handed over their Notice, whereas CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T Siva gave the Notices of their party.

READ: Opp'n Parties File Adjournment Notices In Lok Sabha Over Ongoing Delhi Violence

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted the notice in Raya Sabha. From the Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given their Suspension of Business Notice stating that there is a 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.