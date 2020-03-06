'Never Happened In 70 Years Of Independent India': Pralhad Joshi Shames Cong's LS Conduct

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday said that the behaviour shown by the seven Congress MPs on Thursday should not be displayed. He added that the government does not want to keep any MPs outside the Parliament.

On Thursday seven Congress MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing budget session for "gross misconduct" in the House. The seven suspended MPs are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, and Gurjit Aujla. They have been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Should not be displayed in the House

Speaking in the Parliament, Joshi said: "Such behaviour should not be displayed in the House. Earlier, inappropriate words were said against the Prime Minister and Amit Shah Ji in the House but we did not do anything. The government doesn't want to keep any MP outside the Parliament. But, what happened yesterday, never happened in the 70 years of independent India."

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to protests by the Opposition slamming the Centre. On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence - seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Five Opposition parties on Thursday gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of violence in Delhi. The Opposition parties include Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan handed over their Notice, whereas CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T Siva gave the Notices of their party.

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted the notice in Raya Sabha. From the Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given their Suspension of Business Notice stating that there is a 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.

Delhi riots

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence has claimed at least 53 people and injured over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

