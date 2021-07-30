Pralhad Joshi Slams Opp'n For Disrupting Parliament, Says 'Centre Ready For Discussions'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday condemned the repeated disruptions of the Parliament proceedings, asking the Opposition to allow the house to function. Since the onset of the Monsoon Session, opposition parties have been sloganeering and creating a ruckus in the parliament over the Pegasus issue. Pralhad Joshi stated that owing to the constant disruptions, several people-related issues and bills were in the pipeline, unable to come up for discussions. The leader also stated that the Centre was ready to hold discussions, but the Opposition was not allowing it. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till August 2, Monday.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi said, "There are so many people-related issues that need to be discussed. The government does not want to pass the Bills without discussions. We are ready for discussion but they are not allowing it."

"More than 315 members want the Question Hour. Despite that, behaving like this, it's more unfortunate. IT Minister has given detailed statement in both the Houses. This is totally non-serious issue. Kindly allow the house to function," he added.

Earlier Joshi had hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his comments over the alleged snoop gate calling it a 'non-issue.' He had also slammed Rahul Gandhi for speaking 'most immaturely' and for stalling the house proceedings. "A non-issue is unnecessarily being made an issue. Can thousands of people across the world be spied upon? What Rahul Gandhi says, he doesn't understand. That is his basic problem. He speaks most immaturely," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had addressed a press conference outside the Parliament on Tuesday, where he called the Pegasus snoop gate 'treason' and alleged that there was a 'weapon' installed in his phone and the phones of several other politicians, journalists and activists by the Centre for snooping purposes. The Centre has rejected all allegations over the alleged snoop gate with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issuing a statement in the parliament over the same.

(With Agency Inputs)