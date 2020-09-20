'Murder Of Democracy': Pralhad Joshi Slams Oppn For Parliament Ruckus Over Farm Bills

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for clamouring over the farm bills passed by the upper house earlier in the day. Amid vehement objection from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday has passed two farm bills via a voice vote.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said that the opposition displayed height of intolerance and called it 'murder of democracy'. Condemning Derek O Brien's act of tearing the rule book in front of the Deputy Chairman, Joshi said that TMC thinks of themselves as "Baadshah" (ruler).

"The opposition has shown the height of intolerance in Parliament today. Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. They think of themselves as 'Baadshah'. We condemn the unruly behaviour of the Opposition and we will never budge to such threats," said Joshi

Oppositions protest

The Opposition had launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre in Rajya Sabha on Sunday as the bills were tabled for discussion in the upper house. Opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Congress MPs were outraged when USRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). He seemingly said that to take a jibe on Congress as the bills sought to end the mechanism of middlemen in the agricultural sector where farmers need be dependant on the middlemen to sell their produce; however, they would have the option to seek middlemen if they wish to.

DMK MP TKS Elangovan said that Farmers who contribute at least 20% to the total GDP of the country will be made slaves by these Bills. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity, he contended.

Agriculture Bill in Lok Sabha

In a debate in Lok Sabha, the Union Agriculture Minister claimed that the legislation will put an end to the 'licence raj', making the farmers free to sell their produce as per their choice. Several parties including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal along with BSP opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020. The agriculture ordinances were passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17, while the Agriculture Minister attempted to ease the strong opposition of the bill and said, "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy."

