Pralhad Joshi Slams Rahul Gandhi For Praising China In Parliament; 'Confused & Mindless'

Condemning Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Indian judiciary and Election Commission and him praising China in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Wednesday, February 2, said the Congress leader is a 'confused and mindless' leader. This comes after Rahul Gandhi, in Lok Sabha, said that the Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, were are all "instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states"

Responding to the Congress leader's statements, Prahlad Joshi said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) is a confused, mindless leader."

Further referring to Rahul's "Chinese have a very clear vision" remark, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi said that India is not a country. He said China's vision is very clear. Have you come here to support China? Tibet problem is because of Congress only".

Rahul Gandhi praises China in Parliament

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had stated, "The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together."

Joshi said Rahul Gandhi referring to Modi as 'King' is not relatable as the Congress leader is respected because of the Gandhi family while Narendra Modi is in the position of Prime Minister by winning people's hearts.

Joshi said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) called PM Modi 'King'. I want to say that he is getting the opportunity to speak as Congress leader because of the Gandhi family but PM Modi has won people's hearts and is a democratically elected leader".

Rahul Gandhi on 'Motion Of Thanks'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while replying on the Motion of Thanks during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament said that there are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people and another for poor. According to the Congress MP, the gap between these two Indias is widening.

He launched attacks on the BJP-led government and said the government can't rule over the country without taking states on board. Union ministers Dr S Jaishankar and Kiren Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Parliament.

