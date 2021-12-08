Pralhad Joshi Urges Oppn MPs To Apologise For Parliament Ruckus; 'committed Grave Mistake'

Reiterating that the government is ready to revoke the suspension of Opposition MPs, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday requested the concerned members to tender an apology for their misconduct during the Monsoon Session. Terming it a 'grave mistake', Joshi said the 12 MPs were suspended for their misbehaviour in the Rajya Sabha.

"Even yesterday, I said that we are ready to take back suspension (of 12 MPs) if they are ready to apologise. Once again, I request them to tender an apology because they have committed a grave mistake," the Minister said.

On Tuesday too, Pralhad Joshi has stated that the Centre is willing to withdraw the suspension of the Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs if they apologise for their 'unruly' behaviour during the previous Parliament Session.

"We have already explained why some of the Opposition MPs had to be suspended. The country has witnessed all that happened in the Parliament. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," he had said.

As many as 12 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire ongoing Winter Session for their misconduct in the previous session held in August. The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

The suspended MPs include - six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M). The leaders have been holding day-long protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex demanding revocation of their suspension.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had earlier rejected the request for the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs stating that they did not show any 'remorse' for their 'misbehaviour'.

Monsoon session ruckus leads to suspension

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine two days ahead of schedule owing to the obstructionism of the opposition.