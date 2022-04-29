Pramod Sawant Meets PM Modi In New Delhi; Seeks His Guidance For Goa's Development

On Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various state-related issues. Sawant also sought guidance from the Prime Minister for the development of the coastal state. This was his second visit to Delhi after he took oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive time.

Taking to Twitter, Goa CM tweeted, "Called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues and sought guidance from the PM for Goa's development," Sawant tweeted.

Called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues and sought guidance from the PM for Goa's development. pic.twitter.com/fHlYBEY7hq — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 29, 2022

Days after the formation of the Goa government, Sawant visited the national capital but was unable to meet PM Modi as he was visiting Gujarat from April 18 to 20. Sawant, however, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pramod Sawant returns as Goa CM

On March 28, Pramod Sawant took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term. He continues in his post after BJP marked a victory in the recently concluded Goa Assembly elections. Under Sawant’s leadership, the party managed to win 20 seats out of 40 Assembly seats. The absolute majority is 21 seats, but BJP lost its seat in the St Andre constituency with a less margin of 77 votes.

Moreover, Sawant’s name for the top post was ratified by Goa BJP in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. On the other hand, the CM retained the Sanquelim constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a narrow margin of 650 votes, in what was a tight race. After winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimating Congress to 11 seats, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa.

Following his win in the elections, Sawant thanked PM Modi for supporting all the development projects in Goa. He had informed that the PM thanked the people of Goa for giving the BJP a resounding mandate. Post elections, Sawant had also expressed his gratitude to the people of Goa for trusting the BJP and believing in PM Modi's leadership.

Of the five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab - where polls were held, BJP retained power in four states.

(Image: @DRPRAMODPSAWANT/Twitter)