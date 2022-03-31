Pramod Sawant Pans Chidambaram For Remarks On Goa Cabinet; 'Focus On Waking Congress Up'

After P Chidambaram contended that the people of Goa won't be able to sleep in peace due to the choice of Ministers in the state Cabinet, Pramod Sawant hit out at the Congress leader.

Chidambaram, who was Congress' senior observer for Goa polls, had opined that Sawant, Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho Ravi Naik and Atanasio Monserrate could not bring about change and development in the state.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Goa CM took a dig at Chidambaram by reminding him of his time spent in jail in connection with the INX Media case.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant remarked, "Out on Bail Mr. Chidambaram, who spent 106 days in Tihar Jail should worry about his own sleep rather than lecture Goans. People have also given a clear mandate to BJP, rejecting the Congress. You should focus on waking the Congress up, which is struggling to find a leader".

Sawant took charge as the CM for the second successive time at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Monday.

Out on Bail Mr Chidambaram, who spent 106 days in Tihar Jail should worry about his own sleep rather than lecture Goans. People have also given a clear mandate to BJP, rejecting the Congress. You should focus on waking the Congress up, which is struggling to find a leader. 1/2 https://t.co/rOeUKpgvrx — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 30, 2022

8 Ministers inducted into Goa Cabinet

Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho and Nilesh Cabral, who were a part of the erstwhile Goa Cabinet, retained their place. On the other hand, Independent legislators Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gaude, who joined BJP before the polls and won the election, were also inducted into the Cabinet.

Similarly, Ravi Naik, Atanasio Monserrate and Subhash Shirodkar, who switched allegiance from Congress to BJP in the last few years, got Ministerial berths. While only BJP MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy on Monday, the post-poll allies are likely to be accommodated in the Cabinet at a later stage.

BJP beats anti-incumbency

In an unexpected outcome, BJP bagged 20 seats in the Goa election and formed the government for the 3rd consecutive time. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party emerged as the single-largest party and got the support of two MLAs of TMC's ally MGP and three Independents - Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço, and Antonio Vas. On the other hand, Congress fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%.

Its alliance partner Goa Forward Party also could not perform as per expectations, and only GFP president Vijai Sardesai could win from Fatorda. However, AAP opened its account this time with Merchant Navy captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva winning from Benaulim and Velim respectively. On the other hand, TMC drew a blank despite running a massive election campaign.