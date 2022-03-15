Pramod Sawant, Sadanand Tanavade To Meet BJP President JP Nadda In Delhi On March 15

Goa Chief Minister (caretaker) Pramod Sawant informed that he along with Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade will be visiting Delhi to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and other senior leaders on Tuesday, March 15. The visitors are also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, March 16 at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, all 39 members of the Goa Assembly took oath as MLAs. Earlier, BJP's Ganesh Gaonkar was sworn in as pro-tem speaker in the Goa Assembly by the Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan.

The decision about who will be the next chief minister of the coastal state is yet to be taken by the party high command. The BJP has asked Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS of fisheries L Murugun to visit Goa as observers as BJP members elect their floor leader for the Assembly.

After the declaration of the Goa Assembly election results, where the BJP emerged as the single largest party, BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that the decision of electing the Goa CM will be taken under senior party leaders. He said, "There is no confirmation yet, I have not received any call from the Centre. It will be decided after a meeting with the party national leaders in Goa."

Goa Elections 2022

The BJP successfully defended their government and retained power in Goa even though there were reports of a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state. The party won 20 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the state. In an attempt to return to power, Congress in comparison with the results of other states fared well as the party garnered 12 seats in the 40 member Assembly.

Debutant in the western coastal state, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress fought the election with MGP. TMC, however, failed to open their account whereas MGP won two seats and have now decided to support the BJP in forming the government.

Meanwhile, having registered a thumping majority in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP couldn't perform up to expectations as the party could not manage more than two seats.