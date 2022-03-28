Pramod Sawant Says Will 'make Goa Swayampurna In True Sense' After Taking Oath As CM

Hours after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Goa for a second term on Monday morning, Pramod Sawant asserted that making Goa self-reliant, generating employment, and developing tourism infrastructure were among his top priorities.

He also mentioned that reviving the mining industry is a high priority for him. "I have taken charge of the office this morning and instead of saying my priority, I would like to address it as Goa’s priority. ‘Swayampurna Goa 2.0’ mission, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatamnirbhar Bharat’ mission will be started and we will try and make Goa ‘Swayampurna’ in true sense,” he told ANI.

CM Pramod Sawant on employment generation

The Goa CM said that his second priority would be to generate employment in the government, private and IT sectors. He added that developing tourism infrastructure will be his third priority and resuming the mining industry will also be among his top priorities.

CM Pramod Sawant also promised to fulfil all promises put forth in the BJP's election manifesto. “Be it 3 free cylinders or any other scheme, we will follow our manifesto in letter and spirit as it was not only a manifesto but a ‘Vachan Nama’ of BJP,” Chief Minister Sawant told ANI.

Pramod Sawant begins 2nd term as Goa CM

Pramod Sawant was sworn in as Goa's chief minister for a second term on Monday, 18 days after the coastal state's election results were declared.

Some of the BJP-ruled states' leaders were in attendance, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh were among those in attendance. JP Nadda, the BJP's national president, and Devendra Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra chief minister who played a key part in the state election strategy, were also present. Thousands of police officials were deployed to ensure security during the oath-taking ceremony.