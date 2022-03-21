Pramod Sawant Set To Return As Goa CM, Gets Unanimous Support From BJP Top Brass

Days after the conclusion of assembly elections in Goa, BJP's Pramod Sawant is set to return as the state's Chief Minister, the party's central observers have announced on Monday. News agency ANI reported that Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Goa, Narendra Singh Tomar informed that Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party. Furthermore, he remarked that Sawant was unanimously elected as a leader. The BJP is set to meet Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at around 7.30 PM to stake a claim to form the government.

"Everyone unanimously Sawant elected him as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for next five years," said Tomar

Meanwhile, after it was confirmed that he will become the Chief Minister again, Sawant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. He also thanked the BJP leaders and the party cadre for showing confidence in him. He also added that three independent and two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs are supporting the BJP.

"Grateful to everyone for showing confidence in me. We will work together with transparency and ensure a corruption free Goa. Three independent and two MGP MLAs are backing us. We will meet the Governor around 7.30 PM to stake claim of forming the government," said Pramod Sawant

Goa Assembly elections

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Goa as it bagged 20 of the 40 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, independent candidates Antonio Vas, Chandrakant Shetye, and Alex Reginald have assured their support to the BJP. The Goa Assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 14 and the voting for the 40-member Assembly witnessed a voter turnout of 79% compared to 81.21% in 2017.