Pramod Sawant Upholds Centre's Fuel Price Reduction; 'Non-BJP Ruled States Should Follow'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol, diesel and urged non-BJP ruled states to reciprocate, citing that the BJP-ruled states followed the Centre's move to cut the excise duty in November 2021 and slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) accordingly in order to bring respite to the citizens from the rise in the prices of consumer staples. Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a slew of measures announced on May 21, highlighted the reduction in the excise duty levied by the Centre on Petrol by Rs 8 and Diesel by Rs 6, which makes the former cheaper by Rs 9.5 per litre and the latter by Rs 7 per litre.

Following the Centre's decision, Kerala, Rajasthan and Odisha (all non-BJP ruled states) announced reduction in VAT in their states.

CM Pramod Sawant said, "Reduction in fuel prices is very welcome. This will help in inflation. Common man will benefit. This is second such decision in three months. Last time, all BJP-ruled states further reduced prices. This time, other party-ruled states should think about this."

I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for the decision to reduce petrol & diesel prices by ₹9.50 & ₹7.00 respectively, and for the subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder on LPG cylinders to Ujwala beneficiaries, that will provide great relief to the common man. pic.twitter.com/wEYDChSdW1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 22, 2022

'Non-BJP ruled states should also reduce VAT on petrol, diesel': Dr Pramod Sawant

In addition to welcoming the move, Goa CM Dr Sawant also called on the non-BJP ruled states to follow the government's decision to cut the excise duty by reducing the VAT. After the Centre's move, while Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan followed suit by slashing the VAT, states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are yet to take a decision on the same. It's important to note that these are the states whom PM called out in his last COVID-19 meeting on April 28 and said that they haven't reduced VAT in their states since the Centre announced the reduction in excise duty in November 2021.

Non-BJP ruled states adamant on not reducing VAT

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan accused the Centre of being 'partial' for not consulting the states before reducing the exise duty and said, "The Union had never consulted the States when they increased the taxes on petrol and diesel multiple times. The exorbitant increase in taxes by the Union Government has been only partially reduced through their cuts and the taxes continue to be high as compared to the 2014 rates. Therefore, it is neither fair nor reasonable to expect States to reduce their taxes." He further added that the move to reduce VAT will result in a loss of Rs 800 crore annually, which will be a big strain on the state's exchequer which is already reeling under exorbitant costs incurred on COVID-related activities.

Bihar

Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar refused to give any assurances to cut VAT and said, "It is good that central govt took the decision to reduce fuel prices. We are discussing whether the state would further reduce prices. It was done last time and we are discussing it for this time.''

Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded bringing back the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices to what they were six to seven years back and said, "Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by Rs 8, while the duty on diesel was increased by Rs 18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by Rs 6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction," CM Thackeray said and added that the excise duty should be reversed to the level that it was at 6-7 years back.

West Bengal

The TMC took a dig at the Centre's decision to cut the excise duty saying it increased prices by leaps and bounds and then reducing the price amounts to ''fool the people'. The TMC further said that West Bengal will follow suit once the Centre lifts the "economic blockade" and releases the funds due to the state.

Telangana

The Telangana government had been rejecting calls to reduce VAT citing that the state hasn't raised the VAT in the last seven years since 2014.

Image: PTI, Facebook/DR Pramod Sawant