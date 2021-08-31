Last Updated:

Pranab Mukherjee Death Anniversary: Indian Leaders Pay Tribute To The Former President

On the death anniversary of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian political leaders including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers paid their respects.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Pranab Mukherjee

Image: PTI


Remembering India's former President Pranab Mukherjee, Indian leaders paid tribute to the Bharat Ratna awardee on his death anniversary. Taking on their Twitter accounts, Union Ministers including Hardeep Singh Puri, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and several others leaders paid their respects to the former President. Dr Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last August 31, 2020, after he was admitted to coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. 

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote that the late President will be forever remembered 'for his contribution to public life & exemplary service to the nation'.  

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi described Pranab Mukherjee as a 'towering statesman' and paid him a tribute.  

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered the former President and said his "contribution to the nation's progress" is "unparalleled'. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted saying, "Humble tributes to the former President of India, the revered Pranab Mukherjee ji on his death anniversary! He was an ajatashatru of politics. Every moment of his life was dedicated for the progress of the nation and society" in Hindi.

Meghalaya Chief Minister also paid his 'humble tribute' to the late veteran. 

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant wrote that the former President will be remembered 'for his immense contribution to India'. 

Pranab Mukherjee's son and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhijit Mukherjee wrote 'your absence is a void among us that can never be filled' for his late father. 

Manipur CM N Biren Singh called the former President a 'political stalwart' and remembered him for 'his rich contributions to public service and the Nation'. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wrote about the successful political career of the late Pranab Mukherjee and described him as a 'statesman & politician, who contributed immensely towards nation’s progress serving in different capacities all his life'. 

Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF) described the day as a 'solemn occasion' and wrote to embark upon 'a new journey to uphold his ideas and ideals'. 

Pranab Mukherjee's legacy

Pranab Mukherjee hailed from the small village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal and was born to freedom fighters, Shri Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. After acquiring a Master’s degree in History and Political Science and a degree in Law from the University of Kolkata, he became a college teacher and a journalist. Joining the Congress party, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. 

He rose when he was working in former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's cabinet as he was made Deputy Minister, Industry, Shipping and Transport, Steel and Industry and Minister of State for Finance in 1973-74 during the Emergency. He was first made Finance Minister in 1982 in the Indira Gandhi cabinet and was Leader of the House in the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from 1980 to 1985. Later in his career, he was appointed Minister for Commerce 1993-1995, Minister of External Affairs from 1995-1996, Minister of Defence 2004-2006, Minister of External Affairs 2006-2009, Minister of Finance 2009-2012 and Leader of the Lok Sabha 2004-2012, till he resigned to be made President of India. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna- India's highest civilian honour in 2019.

(Image: PTI)

First Published:
