Pranab Mukherjee's Demise: CMs Yogi Adityanath, Hemant Soren & Bhupesh Baghel Pay Tribute

Condolence messages have been pouring in from all across the country over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee at the age of 84 on August 31. Mukherjee passed away after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand extended their condolences to Mukherjee’s family.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called passing away of Mukherjee, also a Bharat Ratna, an “irreparable loss”. He hailed the lifelong Congressman as a “pioneering statesman” and “kind human being”. Soren said that the country will remember him and his vision for a very long time. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed anguish over the death of Mukherjee, saying his departure is a national loss.

The demise of Shri #PranabMukherjee is an irreparable loss to the nation. The former President and Bharat Ratna awardee was a pioneering statesmans, leader and kind human being. We will deeply miss his guidance and remember him and his vision for long. https://t.co/v3pGH1morl — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 31, 2020

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, भारत रत्न प्रणब मुखर्जी जी के निधन का समाचार दुःखद है।



उनका जाना हम सबके लिए राष्ट्रीय क्षति है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। इस दुःख की घड़ी में हम सब उनके परिवारजनों के साथ हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 31, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Mukherjee’s family, saying the former President was an icon of purity and transparency in public life. Mourning the “irreparable loss” to the nation, Adityanath prayed to keep the departed soul in his supreme abode,

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, भारत रत्न श्री प्रणब मुखर्जी जी का निधन राष्ट्र की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



वह सार्वजनिक जीवन में शुचिता, पारदर्शिता एवं स्पष्टवादिता की प्रतिमूर्ति थे।



परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने परमधाम में स्थान दें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 31, 2020

Son announces demise of Pranab Mukherjee

The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in a deep coma and on ventilator support and remained haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

