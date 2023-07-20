Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Comes Down Heavily On Oppn For Calling Themselves I.N.D.I.A.

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of the late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, has voiced her disapproval of the recent rebranding of the UPA alliance to 'I.N.D.I.A.' She expressed her concerns over using the country's name for a political alliance and emphasised that no political entity should be synonymous with the nation, both literally and metaphorically.

The renaming of the Congress-led Opposition alliance to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or 'I.N.D.I.A,' took place during the Bengaluru meeting on July 18, where 26 political parties participated. While acknowledging the creativity behind the acronym, Sharmistha Mukherjee also deemed it as "provocative". She took to Twitter to question what implications such a name might have if the alliance were to fail or break up. "But what if the alliance fails/ breaks up? The news will be ‘INDIA fails, INDIA breaks up’?" she asked.

Highlighting the significance of the country's name, Sharmistha criticised the decision to use 'I.N.D.I.A' as the alliance's name. She argued that India's name is far greater than any individual, party, or alliance, and no political group should be associated with the nation in such a manner.

I.N.D.I.A.-Creative & Provocative!



But what if d alliance fails/ breaks up? News will be ‘INDIA fails, INDIA breaks up’?



No pol alliance/party/leader shd b made synonymous to the nation- literally or metaphorically! Our country India is much greater than any person or entity. — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) July 19, 2023

Complaint letter to ECI on 'I.N.D.I.A' name

The choice to name the alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' has sparked controversy, leading to a complaint being filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Bombay High Court advocate and Maharashtra BJP leader Ashutosh Dubey expressed his concerns in the letter to the ECI, stating that using the country's name for political rebranding could be viewed as an attempt to gain unfair political advantage.

Describing it as a mere tool to gain power, Dubey pointed out the potential consequences of such a name. He stated that if the alliance wins, people might say 'INDIA has won,' but if the alliance loses, people might say 'INDIA has lost,' which could create a sense of national insult. Such a sweeping statement, according to him, undermines the diverse views, aspirations, and democratic rights of individual citizens and manipulates public sentiment for political gains.

As the complaint seeks an investigation into the matter, the controversy surrounding the name 'I.N.D.I.A' for the rebranded alliance remains a subject of intense debate.